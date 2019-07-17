US 'Fully Supports' S. Korea-Japan Military Intelligence Sharing Pact

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department reportedly said that the United States "fully supports" a military information sharing pact between South Korea and Japan.According to the Voice of America on Friday, a department spokesperson said that the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) between Seoul and Tokyo is an "important tool" in shared efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.The spokesperson added that the United States fully supports the military pact and that it demonstrates the maturity of the bilateral defense relationship and improves trilateral coordination.The department official also said that Seoul and Tokyo cooperate bilaterally and trilaterally with Washington to ensure the security and prosperity of Northeast Asia and that sharing information about common threats, including North Korea, is an important part of that cooperation.South Korea and Japan signed the GSOMIA in November 2016, compelled in part by North Korea’s rapid advancement of nuclear and conventional arms capabilities.The pact is set to automatically renew for another year on August 24 unless Seoul or Tokyo objects.