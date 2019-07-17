Oh Sang-uk Earns Gold at World Fencing Championships, Tops Global Rankings

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean fencer Oh Sang-uk claimed a gold medal at the World Fencing Championships held in Budapest, rising to the top of the global sabre fencer rankings.Oh on Friday defeated Hungary’s Andras Szatmari 15-12 in the men's sabre final. The victory propelled Oh to the world’s top-ranked position, pushing out Eli Dershwitz from the U.S.Oh joined the national men’s fencing team in 2015 while still in high school and quickly excelled.He earned top prizes at the Gyor World Cup and Cancun Sabre Grand Prix in 2017, as well as the Le Caire Grand Prix and Asia Championships earlier this year.Oh’s World Fencing Championship gold medal, South Korea’s second in as many years, reinforces the world-class image of the nation’s men’s fencing program.