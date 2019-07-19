Typhoon Warning Issued for Waters South of Jeju Island

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Friday morning issued a typhoon warning for waters south of Jeju Island.With Typhoon Danas traveling northward from waters off the coast of Shanghai, the KMA forecast strong winds of between ten to 20 meters per second over waters near Jeju on Friday and Saturday, with waves as high as six meters.As a result of the inclement weather, six out of the eight ferry routes linking Jeju with mainland Korea were closed on Friday.About two-thousand fishing boats are sheltered in ports around the island and beaches are also closed until the typhoon passes.The typhoon warning is expected to encompass all parts of Jeju Island by the afternoon.The KMA said Typhoon Danas was traveling northward at speeds close to 30 kilometers per hour with an atmospheric pressure of 990 hectopascals at its center as of 9 a.m. Friday.