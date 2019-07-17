'Seoul Has No Intention to Link GSOMIA with Japan Trade Row'

Photo : KBS News

South Korea says its military intelligence pact with Japan will not be affected by an ongoing diplomatic row between the two neighboring countries.A key presidential official in Seoul said Friday that the bilateral General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) and Japan's export restrictions against South Korea are unrelated matters.This comes a day after President Moon Jae-in's meeting with the heads of five ruling and opposition parties.In that meeting, National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong reportedly said that the government could reconsider the bilateral pact depending on the circumstances.The presidential source clarified that Chung was only responding theoretically to a proposal made by an opposition lawmaker, and it did not mean the government was actually considering whether to extend the pact.Following Thursday's meeting at the top office, minor opposition Justice Party chief Sim Sang-jung quoted Chung as saying although the government’s current position is to maintain the military pact, the deal could be reconsidered in line with evolving circumstances.