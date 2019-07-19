Typhoon Danas Forecast to Make Landfall on Korean Peninsula Saturday

Photo : KBS

Anchor: The fifth typhoon of the season is expected to make landfall on the Korea Peninsula Saturday after making its way north from waters near the Philippines. Typhoon Danas is forecast to bring strong winds and rain to much of the nation, particularly in the southern regions.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The Korean Meteorological Administration(KMA) reported early Friday that Typhoon Danas was passing through seas off China’s coast, moving northeast at speeds of around 28 kilometers per hour.The small-scale typhoon had a central pressure of 990 hectopascals and winds near its center were blowing 24 meters per second.Danas is expected to pass west of Jeju Island early Saturday before hitting waters off South Jeolla Province. It will then likely cut across southern regions and exit to the East Sea near the coastal city of Pohang Saturday night.The KMA has called on Jeju Island and other southern provinces to exercise extra caution and prepare for the storm, as up to 500 millimeters of precipitation is expected through Saturday.According to government typhoon safety guidelines, once a special advisory is issued, people should try and stay indoors and be aware of risks of gas leaks and electrocution.Windows should also be sealed with tape while roofs, signs, and other things that may be torn off by the wind should be secured as well.Authorities recommend that first-aid kits, flashlights, drinking water and emergency rations be prepared in advance.People are advised not to swim or camp in or near mountain areas, streams or beaches.Those inside a vehicle when a typhoon strikes should slow down and avoid areas where they could be swept away by water or landslides, including coastal regions and areas with hills or slopes.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.