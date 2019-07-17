Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Up 1.35%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 27-point-81 points, or one-point-35 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-94-point-36.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining eight-point-91 points, or one-point-34 percent, to close at 674-point-06.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened four-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-174-point-five won.