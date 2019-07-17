Far-right Party Re-erects Protest Tents Near Downtown Square

Photo : YONHAP News

A minor far-right party has re-erected protest tents in downtown Seoul just three days after it voluntarily took them down ahead of Seoul city's planned take-down of the tents.The Our Republican Party said it reinstalled three tents outside the Seoul Finance Center near Gwanghwamun Plaza at around 2:30 a.m. Friday.A party official said they could not enter the plaza because police and contract workers were guarding the area. The official explained the tents erected Friday will only serve as a bridgehead to eventually have them moved into Gwanghwamun Plaza in the near future.The official said this will happen as early as this weekend following a meeting of the party's supreme council, and also expressed plans to set up tents at nearby City Hall Plaza as well.The far-right party has been putting up unauthorized tents in Gwanghwamun Plaza since May in protest of deaths that occurred during pro-Park Geun-hye rallies in 2017 following the ex-president's removal from office earlier that year.The party says it is their way of commemorating the victims.On Tuesday, the party voluntarily took town four tents just ahead of the second round of planned demolition by the Seoul city government.But it had warned it will re-establish eight more on the same plaza in the near future.