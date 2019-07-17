Chinese FM Urges Asian Nations to Solve Issues Through Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

China's Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi has called on Asian countries to resolve issues through amicable negotiations.According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Yi made the call on Thursday during a reception with Asian ambassadors stationed in Beijing, including South Korean and North Korean envoys.The minister said though there may be differences and discord among Asian countries, we are forever neighbors and relations can strengthen only through trust.He said solutions to problems can be found through honest, amiable negotiations, and urged neighboring countries to continue sustainable cooperation for the long term despite difficulties and frustrations that may arise.The remarks come amid escalating trade frictions between South Korea and Japan.