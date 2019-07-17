WSJ: Japan Angers S. Koreans into Boycotting Japanese Products

Photo : KBS News

The Wall Street Journal(WSJ) is drawing attention to the growing wave of South Koreans boycotting Japanese products and brands following Japan’s trade restrictions on their country.The U.S. daily on Thursday said the trade dispute, triggered by ambiguous reasons from Tokyo, is expanding into boycotts of Japanese electronics, clothes and trips to Japan, infuriating people in its third largest export market.The WSJ pointed out that an increasing number of South Koreans are turning to local brands as alternatives to Japanese products while even retail shops are taking part in the boycott, adding that a recent survey shows a majority of South Koreans are rejecting Japanese goods.