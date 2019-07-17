Japanese Expert: Tokyo Digging Own Grave with Trade Restrictions on S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese expert on the semiconductor industry says Japan is digging its own grave with its trade restrictions on South Korea.Takashi Yunogami, the head of the Institute for Technology, Enterprise and Competitiveness(ITEC), made the argument in a contribution article for the EE Times.Yunogami said South Korea will be able to replace Japan with China or Taiwan within one or two years, if not sooner, for its supplies of fluorinated polyimide, one of the three high-tech materials subject to Japan’s export curbs. He said it will deprive Japanese makers of components and equipment in the semiconductor sector from business opportunities with South Korean chip makers, such as Samsung, SK and LG.The expert claimed that it is already too late for Tokyo to undo the self-inflicted damage, saying Japan will not be able to recover its credibility.