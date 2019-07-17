Moon to Meet Ruling Party Floor Leaders on Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will meet with floor leadership of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) next week.The presidential office said on Friday that DP Floor Leader Lee In-young and his deputy, Lee Won-wook, have been invited to lunch with the president at the top office on Tuesday.Following his meetings with the representatives of the ruling and opposition parties this week, the Moon is expected to continue calls for cooperation from political circles to better deal with Japan’s trade restrictions.The president is also scheduled to present a certificate of appointment to new Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-yeol on Thursday.