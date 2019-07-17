PM Lee Arrives in Qatar for 3-Day Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon arrived in Qatar on Friday for an official visit aimed at boosting trade diplomacy to help South Korean firms participate in local projects.The country's Minister of Energy Saad Sherida al-Kaabi will escort the prime minister throughout his three-day visit, which marks the last leg of his four-nation overseas tour.On Saturday, Lee is scheduled to attend a banquet hosted by Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani. They will hold formal discussions on Sunday.In a meeting with Korean residents and media personnel at a Doha hotel on Friday evening, Lee said he was blown away by Qatar's hospitality which he said is probably due to the trust South Korea has gained from the country through its workers and business people.He assessed the two countries' relations as mutually beneficial and fully cooperative.He also shared plans to ask for the Qatari government's support in around ten projects in the areas of infrastructure, shipbuilding orders, transportation systems and medical services.