Typhoon Danas Weakens to Tropical Depression

Photo : YONHAP News

The season's fifth typhoon, Danas, has weakened into a tropical depression after passing through island areas of Shinan County in South Jeolla Province.The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said on Saturday that Danas continued to weaken in strength and by noontime, the wind speed at its center dropped to below 17 meters per second, making it no longer a typhoon.The KMA, however, called for vigilance as heavy rain and strong winds were forecast to continue into the afternoon in Busan and areas along the southeastern coast.The agency said concerns of coastal flooding and strong wind damage still remain.Typhoon Danas dropped one thousand millimeters of heavy rain on mountainous regions in Jeju as it landed on the island early Friday morning, resulting in cancelled flights and ferries. Some 300 millimeters drenched the island's southern coast.Anywhere between 50 to 150 millimeters are further expected in the southern coastal areas of South Jeolla and the Gyeongsang provinces.More rain of 30 to 100 millimeters are expected in the Jeolla provinces, Ulleung Island and the Dokdo Islets.