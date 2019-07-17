Typhoon Danas Dissipates, No Death Reported

Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Danas quickly dissipated after reaching the Korean Peninsula on Saturday.There were no deaths reported but the tropical storm brought in heavy downpours and strong winds in southern provinces, causing floods and mudslides.According to the central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters, a fisherman in his 60s was injured on Wando Island, South Jeolla Province on Friday night.In Busan, nine people at a residential building were evacuated as cracks on the building were found on Saturday.A total of 30 homes were flooded in southern regions, including 19 in Jeju Island and about 24-hundred hectares of farmland were inundated in Jeju, South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang Provinces.Mudslides temporarily closed off roads at several locations across the nation and the typhoon also caused the cancellation of 195 flights at 14 airports and grounded about 100 ferries.