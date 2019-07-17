S. Korea, US Consider Renaming Joint 'Dong Maeng' Military Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are reportedly considering conducting a joint military exercise early next month as scheduled, but under a different name.The allies were known to have planned to conduct the exercise, named 19-2 Dong Maeng, to evaluate Seoul's readiness to take over wartime operational control (OPCON) of its troops from Washington.But multiple military sources said on Sunday that the two sides are reviewing whether to rename it in consideration of recent warnings from North Korea that the drill could affect its nuclear negotiations with the United States.One of the possible new names to replace Dong Maeng, which means alliance in English, reportedly includes "OPCON Verification Exercise."The military sources said that the allies plan to hold the computer-simulated command post exercise for three weeks in early August.