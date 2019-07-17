No Quake Impact on Nuclear Reactors, Radioactive Waste Disposal Facility

The operator of South Korea's nuclear reactors said that the earthquake that struck the southeastern city of Sangju on Sunday morning had no effect on nuclear reactors and the radioactive waste disposal facility in the region.The Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power said on Sunday that nuclear reactors currently in operation are working normally, with earthquake warnings alerted in no reactors.The Korea Radioactive Waste Agency also said that on-site checkups found no damage at the radioactive waste disposal facility, adding the facilities are operating normally.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, a three-point-nine magnitude earthquake struck Sangju City in North Gyeongsang Province, where many of the country's nuclear reactors are located.