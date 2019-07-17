Top Office: Bolton to Visit S. Korea Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said on Sunday that U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton will make a two-day visit to Seoul on Tuesday for consultations with top government officials.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung told reporters that Chung Eui-yong, chief of the presidential National Security Office, plans to hold talks with Bolton on Wednesday in Seoul.Ko said the two sides will discuss major bilateral issues, including the fortification of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and the complete denuclearization of North Korea.The spokesperson said Bolton will also have meetings with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.Bolton, who departed for Japan on Saturday, will arrive in South Korea after visiting Tokyo.Bolton's visit comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is willing, if needed, to help resolve escalating tensions between South Korea and Japan.