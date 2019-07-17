North Korea Holds Rubber-stamp Elections for Local Assembly Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea held rubber-stamp elections on Sunday to choose new deputies for local assemblies.The North's state media channel Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Sunday that the elections of deputies for local assemblies of provinces, cities and counties across the country were held successfully.The report said 99-point-98 percent of the electorate cast a vote, with the only exceptions being those not physically present in the country. It added that transportable ballot boxes were mobilized for those too weak or incapacitated by illness to vote in person.KCNA added on Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also voted in the elections, casting his ballet in South Hamgyong Province.In similar rubber-stamp elections held in 2015, 28-thousand-452 deputies were selected with voter turnout apparently reaching 99-point-97 percent.