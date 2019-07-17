Health Authorities Issue Nationwide Japanese Encephalitis Warning

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has issued a nationwide warning for Japanese encephalitis virus(JEV) after the presence of a mosquito known to carry the virus was confirmed in high quantities on the peninsula.The warning came Monday after Culex pipiens mosquitoes were spotted in high numbers in South Gyeongsang Province. This species of mosquito is considered to be a vector for JEV.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) issues a JEV warning when the daily average number of Culex variety mosquitoes in samples collected for two days in a week remains above 500 and account for at least half of the total number of mosquitoes caught.Among the sample mosquitoes collected in the province, one-thousand-37 or about 71 percent, were of the disease-carrying variety.The World Health Organization says most JEV infections are mild or without apparent symptoms, but approximately one in 250 infections result in severe clinical illness. Children are particularly susceptible to more severe symptoms such as gastrointestinal pain and vomiting, high fever, and even seizures or death.Thus, the KCDC recommends all children between one and 12 years receive a JEV vaccination, which is provided for free at most public health centers and designated clinics around the country.