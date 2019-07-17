S. Korean Cargo Ship Attacked By Pirates Near Singapore Strait

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A South Korean cargo ship was attacked by pirates near the Singapore Strait early Monday morning. The armed assailants boarded the ship and assaulted the crew before leaving with some 13-thousand U.S. dollars in cash and other valuables. Fortunately, no one was killed or seriously injured.Celina Yoon has more.Report: The CK Bluebell, a 44-thousand-132-metric-ton South Korean bulk carrier, was attacked by armed pirates at 4:25 a.m. Monday.According to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, the ship was attacked some 161 kilometers from the entrance of the Singapore Strait, a busy sea lane that runs past Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.A ministry official reported that seven pirates boarded the CK Bluebell after catching up to the bulk carrier with a speedboat. The freighter was moving about 28 kilometers per hour.The pirates brandished guns and other weapons, and assaulted the cargo ship’s crew. They left some 30 minutes after boarding the ship, taking with them over 13-thousand U.S. dollars in cash as well as cell phones, clothing and shoes.There were four Korean and 18 Indonesian sailors on board.The ministry says no one was killed or seriously injured in the attack and that the victims sustained only minor scrapes and bruises. The CK Bluebell, carrying 68-thousand tons of corn, has resumed its course to South Korea’s Incheon Port from Brazil.The ministry said all vessels flying a South Korean flag have been informed of the incident and that those passing near where the attack occurred were asked to be on heightened vigilance against piracy.The Korea Coast Guard said it will seek international cooperation to gain more information about the attack.Celina Yoon, KBS World Radio News.