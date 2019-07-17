Menu Content

Divorce Settlement Finalized for Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki

Write: 2019-07-22 13:42:04Update: 2019-07-22 14:06:58

Photo : YONHAP News

Actress Song Hye-kyo and actor Song Joong-ki are legally divorced after a 21-month marriage.

The Seoul Family Court said on Monday that the divorce settlement filed last month by Song Joong-ki against his then wife has been approved.

Song Hye-kyo's management agency said the separation was completed through court mediation without alimony or division of assets. 

In a Korean divorce settlement, a couple may separate through court mediation instead of a legal trial. The mediation is legally binding like a court ruling so long as both spouses agree to the outcome.

The star couple tied the knot in October 2017 after co-starring on the immensely popular 2016 drama series "Descendants of the Sun."
