Divorce Settlement Finalized for Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki

Photo : YONHAP News

Actress Song Hye-kyo and actor Song Joong-ki are legally divorced after a 21-month marriage.The Seoul Family Court said on Monday that the divorce settlement filed last month by Song Joong-ki against his then wife has been approved.Song Hye-kyo's management agency said the separation was completed through court mediation without alimony or division of assets.In a Korean divorce settlement, a couple may separate through court mediation instead of a legal trial. The mediation is legally binding like a court ruling so long as both spouses agree to the outcome.The star couple tied the knot in October 2017 after co-starring on the immensely popular 2016 drama series "Descendants of the Sun."