Heat Wave Advisories Issued for Seoul and Inland Regions

Photo : KBS News

Heat wave advisories were issued for much of South Korea's inland regions on Monday following the dissipation of Typhoon Danas.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) issued advisories at 10 a.m. Monday for the cities of Seoul, Daejeon, Daegu and Sejong, as well as much of Gangwon, South Chungcheong and Gyeonsang provinces.A heat wave advisory is issued when daytime highs are expected to exceed 33 degrees Celsius for two or more consecutive days.The KMA said daytime highs are forecast at or above that mark until Tuesday or Wednesday in the heat advisory areas.Nighttime lows, meanwhile, are expected to remain above 25 degrees Celsius in many parts of the country until Wednesday morning.