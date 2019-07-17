Parliamentary Committee Adopts Resolution Urging Japan to Retract Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean National Assembly's foreign affairs committee unanimously adopted a resolution urging Japan to retract its export curbs on South Korea.The parliamentary committee earlier put forth a resolution backed by the ruling and opposition parties after a review of five different drafts.Rival parties had initially hoped to adopt the resolution last Wednesday but the parties failed to agree on when to hold a vote.The floor leaders of the ruling and two opposition parties agreed to handle the resolution at a meeting last Friday.