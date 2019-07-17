Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Down 0.05%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost one-point-02 points, or point-05 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at two-thousand-93-point-34.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, inching up point-72 point, or point-11 percent, to close at 674-point-78 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened three-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-178-point-three won.