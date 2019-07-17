Gov't to Allow Overtime for Localization of Materials Under Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will grant temporary exception to the 52-hour workweek at companies involved in the localization of key industrial materials that are subject to Japan's export restrictions.The government believes Japan's export curbs are tantamount to a social disaster situation, so it has decided to allow overtime work at such companies seeking to localize those materials, secure alternatives or look for other import channels.Employment and Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap said during a news conference on Monday that the three high-tech materials under Japan's export controls can have considerable ramifications on South Korea's semiconductor sector.He said special overtime work will be allowed temporarily to carry out related work.Under law, special overtime beyond 12 hours per week is permitted in situations of natural or social disasters with the consent of the employees.The minister stressed the need to quickly conduct tests to procure substitute imports and develop technologies for localization.Noting that the number of companies handling these materials is relatively small, the minister said if they make a request for overtime, the government will approve it swiftly.He explained a maximum three months of special overtime will be allowed to protect workers, and the workers themselves must also consent to the move.