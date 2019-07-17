Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Lawmaker Indicted on Bribery Charges Connected to Daughter's Illegal Hiring

Write: 2019-07-22 16:42:52Update: 2019-07-22 17:08:18

Lawmaker Indicted on Bribery Charges Connected to Daughter's Illegal Hiring

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Kim Sung-tae has been referred to trial on charges of bribery related to the illegal hiring of his daughter at a telecommunications firm.

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office said Monday that Kim has been indicted based on gathered evidence and testimonies from related figures.

The three-term lawmaker was questioned by prosecutors on June 21.

Kim's daughter began working at Korea Telecom in 2011 as a contract-based employee but became a regular full-time employee the next year after apparently passing a competitive recruitment process.

But prosecutors found she had not even submitted an application for the process in the first place.
List

Editor's Pick