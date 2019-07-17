Abe: Trust Biggest Issue in Tokyo-Seoul Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the biggest issue at stake in relations between Tokyo and Seoul is whether "promises can be upheld" between the two.Abe delivered the remark at a Monday press conference in Tokyo when asked about current tensions between the two Northeast Asian neighbors.Abe accused South Korea of not abiding by international treaties and thus undermining the foundation for bilateral relations. He also said South Korea violated international promises, including past agreements over the wartime sexual slavery issue.He also reiterated Japan’s claim that its trade restrictions on South Korea are for national security purposes and are not a response to recent South Korean court rulings over Japan’s wartime forced labor.Abe also contended that South Korean export control authorities have not properly responded to their Japanese counterparts’ call for discussions over the past three years, further tarnishing bilateral trust.