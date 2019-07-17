Politics S. Korean Firm Secured Patent for Producing Hydrogen Fluoride in 2013

A South Korean firm apparently secured a patent to manufacture hydrogen fluoride six years ago, well before the high-tech material was added to a list of restricted exports from Japan to Korea.



According to the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service on Monday, this industrial machinery manufacturer had applied for a patent on a production method of hydrogen fluoride in July 2011 and the patent was registered in September 2013.



According to the disclosed information, the technology involves the use of ultrasonic vibrations and is designed to leave a minimal amount of impurities, creating hydrogen fluoride comparable to Japanese varieties.



But according to an official of this company, difficulties in attracting investment and uncertain market demand discouraged the company from moving forward with production after it filed the patent.



It is unclear if the patented technology can be used to create a substitute for the high-tech material used in semiconductors.



Meanwhile, an industry official said that testing different types of hydrogen fluoride to identify a realistic substitute for Japanese varieties will likely take six months or more.