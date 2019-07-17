Busan College Students Rally against Japan's Trade Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of college students have been taken in for questioning after staging a rally in front of the Japanese Consulate General in the southern port city of Busan over Tokyo's trade restrictions on Seoul.On Monday afternoon, six activists from a local student association waved placards in the front yard of the Japanese Consulate General building denouncing the Japanese export curbs before being taken away by Busan police. The placards contained condemnations against “another invasion” and “economic provocation” by Japan and demanded an apology from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.An alliance of around 30 local civic groups also held a press conference at the rear gate of the Japanese diplomatic mission to protest Tokyo's economic measures when police came to arrest the students.