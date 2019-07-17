International S. Korea, N. Korea Finish 3rd, 4th at Math Olympiad

South Korea finished third in the international math olympiad, while North Korea trailed right behind at fourth.



The Ministry of Science and ICT on Monday announced that all six South Korean delegates won a gold medal or more at the 60th International Mathematical Olympiad which took place in the United Kingdom between July 11th to the 22nd.



It is the third time that all the South Korean participants have brought home a gold medal from a math olympiad, after 2012 and 2017.



The United States and China shared the top position with 227 points in total, only one point ahead of South Korea. It is the highest number of points South Korea has ever earned at a single math Olympiad, with the previous record of 209 set in 2012.



North Korea garnered 187 points, two points more than fifth-place Thailand.