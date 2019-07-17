International Young Belgians Hold K-Pop Flash Mob Events in Brussels

Flash mobs have gathered in downtown Brussels to dance to K-pop music.



According to the Korean Cultural Center Brussels on Monday, two flash mob events were staged by young Belgians in Cinquantenaire Park and Royal Gallery of Saint Hubert last Friday.



The dancers are the students of a K-pop academy center which opened early this month in the European city to teach local youth K-pop songs and dance moves as well as traditional Korean culture.



They also plan to hold graduation performances on August third.