US to Launch Anti-Dumping Probe into S. Korean PET Sheet

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States plans to launch anti-dumping investigations into imports of polyethylene terephthalate(PET) Sheet from South Korea and two other nations next week.According to the Washington branch of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency(KOTRA) on Monday, three U.S. PET Sheet producers submitted anti-dumping complaints to the US International Trade Commission(ITC) against South Korea, Mexico and Oman early this month.The American firms have demanded the U.S. government impose 44-point-45 percent to 52-point-39 percent anti-dumping duties on 17 South Korean companies.The ITC will launch an official investigation next Monday and announce its provisional conclusions by August 22nd.