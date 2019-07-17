Trump: There Was 'Very Positive' Correspondence with N. Korea Recently

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday there has been "very positive correspondence" recently with North Korea and that the two sides will meet for nuclear talks when the communist regime is ready.Reuters said Trump made the remarks to reporters at the start of a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House.Asked if a new round of talks with North Korea has been scheduled, Trump replied that they hadn’t, but said there exists a “very good relationship” with the North Koreans and that “probably they would like to meet.”Trump then said there was “very positive” correspondence recently and that the two sides will meet when North Korea is ready.The U.S. president did not respond to questions about whether the correspondence was between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Trump's remarks come after he and Kim held an impromptu meeting at the inter-Korean border on June 30 and agreed to resume working-level denuclearization talks within two or three weeks.Now in the fourth week since the meeting, it remains unclear what shape or form talks may take in the near future.