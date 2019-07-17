Pompeo Hopes N. Korea Takes Different Position when Talks Resume

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that he hopes North Korea takes a different negotiating position when the two sides resume talks.In a series of interviews with U.S. media outlets, Pompeo also expressed hope that talks aimed squarely at denuclearizing North Korea would begin soon.The top U.S. diplomat said that the State Department had a number of conversations with Pyongyang and that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had committed to "getting our teams back to the negotiating table."Pompeo said he hopes that when that happens, the North Koreans show up with a “position that’s different” than before.Reiterating that Kim had committed to denuclearization at summit talks last year, Pompeo said it's time to deliver on that so that the North Korean people can have “a better future" and "a brighter life.”