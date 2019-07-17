S. Korean Students Released after Questioning over Illegal Protest at Japan Consulate

Photo : YONHAP News

Six South Korean college students who were taken into custody for staging an illegal protest inside the Japanese Consulate in Busan were released late Monday after ten hours of questioning.According to the Busan Dongbu Police Station on Tuesday, the students, who belong to an activist group called Busan Youth and Student Action Group, were detained at 2:35 p.m. on Monday for trespassing on the consulate premises.Police said that the students were set free at 10:20 p.m. after ten hours of questioning, adding they partially admitted to their offenses.After entering the Japanese mission Monday morning to use its library, the students ran out to the consulate yard displaying placards condemning Japan's export curbs on South Korea and shouting slogans, such as "Abe must apologize.”The protest came amid heightened tensions between Seoul and Tokyo regarding trade and political disputes.Meanwhile, Seoul's Foreign Ministry expressed concern on Monday over recent anti-Japan incidents at or near Japanese diplomatic offices in the country.It said it will continue efforts to ensure the safety of foreign diplomatic missions and officials and that it is closely cooperating with police to strengthen security at diplomatic offices.On Friday, a 78-year-old man parked his car in front of the building which houses the Japanese Embassy in Seoul and set it on fire, killing himself. He reportedly told an acquaintance that he would set the fire out of ill will towards Japan.