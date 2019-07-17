N. Korea Selects Some 28,000 Deputies for Local Assemblies

About 28-thousand North Korean deputies have been elected to local assemblies following nationwide rubber-stamp elections on Sunday.
The state-run Korean Central News Agency said on Tuesday that a total of 27-thousand-876 workers, farmers, intellectuals and officials were elected as new deputies to provincial, city and county people's assemblies.
The report claimed that official voter turnaround in the latest elections was 99-point-98 percent with 100 percent voting in favor of the candidates.
The representatives will apparently meet once or twice a year to discuss the budget and other issues during their four-year term.
In similar rubber-stamp elections held in 2015, 28-thousand-452 deputies were elected with the official voter turnaround reportedly reaching 99-point-97 percent.