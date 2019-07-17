N. Korea Selects Some 28,000 Deputies for Local Assemblies

Photo : YONHAP News

About 28-thousand North Korean deputies have been elected to local assemblies following nationwide rubber-stamp elections on Sunday.The state-run Korean Central News Agency said on Tuesday that a total of 27-thousand-876 workers, farmers, intellectuals and officials were elected as new deputies to provincial, city and county people's assemblies.The report claimed that official voter turnaround in the latest elections was 99-point-98 percent with 100 percent voting in favor of the candidates.The representatives will apparently meet once or twice a year to discuss the budget and other issues during their four-year term.In similar rubber-stamp elections held in 2015, 28-thousand-452 deputies were elected with the official voter turnaround reportedly reaching 99-point-97 percent.