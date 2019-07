Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military says both Russian and Chinese military planes violated South Korea’s air defense identification zone(KADIZ) on Tuesday morning.The Russian plane's airspace violation was particularly egregious, flying further into the KADIZ than the Chinese aircraft and reaching Korea's Dokdo islets in the East Sea.Korean fighter jets, including F-15Ks and KF-16s, were immediately mobilized and fired warning shots toward the Russian aircraft before it exited the KADIZ.