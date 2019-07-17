Many Parts of S. Korea to See High Nighttime Temperatures This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid stifling daytime temperatures across the nation, some parts of Korea are receiving little reprieve at night.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said Tuesday that much of the east coast, southern regions and the Chungcheong provinces to the west and interior of the peninsula saw nighttime lows above 25 degrees Celsius the previous night.The weather agency predicts the high nighttime temperatures will last through Thursday, driven by a high-pressure zone called the North Pacific High that is pumping hot and humid air across the Korea Peninsula.Meanwhile, daytime highs of 33 degrees Celsius or higher are projected for some inland regions in the southern part of the country and east coast areas through Wednesday.The agency also expanded its heat wave advisories, already in place in most parts of the country, on Tuesday. It issued a heat wave warning for the cities of Gangeung, Sokcho, Goseong and Yangyang in Gangwon Province and a heat wave watch for Busan, Gwangju and the southern parts of South Jeolla Province.