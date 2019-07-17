S. Korea's Forced Labor Victims Proceed to Sell Off Mitsubishi Assets

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor launched proceedings to sell off assets seized from Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.A civic group representing the victims said on Tuesday that the victims filed for a court order at the Daejeon District Court to dispose of the seized assets, adding "there is a limit to how long one can wait."This comes after Mitsubishi Heavy repeatedly rejected the victims' request for negotiations, despite the South Korean Supreme Court's landmark ruling last year that ordered the firm to award up to 150 million won to five forced labor victims and their family members.Japan's stated position is that all reparation issues were settled in a 1965 bilateral treaty and that the reparation claims are thus invalid.The group stressed the forced labor issue is "a crime against humanity derived from Japan's colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula" and that the "ultimate responsibility rests with the Japanese government."Following the news, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga expressed Tokyo's concern over the moves to liquidate the assets of a Japanese firm, adding Tokyo continues to demand a response from Seoul.