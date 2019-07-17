Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.39%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained eight-point-11 points, or point-39 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-101-point-45.



It's the first time the country's main bourse has exceeded the 21-hundred point threshold at close since July fifth.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing six-point-13 points, or point-91 percent, to close at 668-point-65.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-178-point-nine won.