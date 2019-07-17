Russian Aircraft Trespasses into S. Korean Airspace

Photo : YONHAP News

A Russian warplane trespassed into South Korea's airspace near the Dokdo islets twice in the East Sea on Tuesday morning, prompting the Air Force to mobilize fighter jets and fire some 360 warning shots in the direction of the intruding aircraft.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the Russian aircraft trespassed into the country's airspace over Dokdo at 9:09 a.m. after entering Korea's air defense identification zone(KADIZ).The Russian plane left the KADIZ at 9:15 a.m., only to return 13 minutes later and violate the airspace over the islets a second time at 9:33 a.m.The plane exited the KADIZ a second and final time at 9:56 a.m.South Korean fighter jets fired ten flares and 80 cannon rounds as warning shots during the first intrusion and ten flares and 280 cannon rounds during the second.It is the first time that a Russian warplane has violated South Korean airspace, though KADIZ violations by Russian aircraft have occurred in the past.Earlier in the day, two other Russian and two Chinese aircraft violated the KADIZ multiple times above the East Sea, each time staying in the area for around 30 minutes.According to South Korea's presidential office, National Security Office Director Chung Eui-yong lodged a formal complaint with Moscow over the incident.