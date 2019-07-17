Moon Stresses Cooperative Politics on Budget Bill, Japan Dispute

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held a meeting on Tuesday with the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) floor leadership and stressed the importance of cooperative politics.After the luncheon with the president on Tuesday, the ruling party's floor spokesman Park Chan-dae gave a briefing and cited Moon as calling for cooperation in the political arena to convey hope and confidence to the Korean people.Moon also asked for concerted efforts on the supplementary budget bill and the trade dispute with Japan.The DP's floor leader Lee In-young said it's regrettable the extra budget bill is pending in parliament for the 90th day, and promised a flexible attitude to achieve a breakthrough in the current deadlock based on the principles of boosting public livelihood and the national interest.According to Park, Lee also expressed regret over the low ratio of bills passed in the Assembly in the first half of the year, which is below 29 percent due to the opposition's unwillingness to cooperate.He vowed efforts to pass the budget bill within this month to help revitalize the economy.