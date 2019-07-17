BOK Chief: Efforts Necessary to Preempt Possible Japanese Financial Retaliation

Photo : YONHAP News

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol has stressed preemptive efforts to prevent possible financial retaliation from Japan over South Korean Supreme Court decisions regarding wartime forced labor.Lee made the remark on Tuesday in a response to a related question from the National Assembly Strategy and Finance Committee, warning sudden withdrawal of Japanese funds could be harmful to the nation.Lee said although only around two percent of all foreign capital in South Korea is Japanese, there could nonetheless be substantial ramifications if some or all of those funds are suddenly removed.He particularly expressed concern about the potential impacts on the savings and money lending industry, noting the significant presence of Japanese funds in these specific markets.Asked about an additional rate cut plan, the central bank chief said the bank has many situations to consider before he can comment on such matters.Last week, the BOK slashed its key rate by a quarter of a percentage point to one-point-five percent.