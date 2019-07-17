Seoul Files Protest with Russia over Violation of KADIZ

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry has filed a protest with Russia after a Russian warplane violated South Korean airspace near the Dokdo Islets on Tuesday morning.Deputy Foreign Minister Yoon Soon-gu summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Russian embassy in Seoul to the foreign ministry, and protested the Russian aircraft trespassing into the Korean Air Defence Identification Zone(KADIZ).The chargé d'affaires was called in as the Russian ambassador is on vacation.Yoon asked for Moscow to prevent a similar recurrence in the future.Also earlier on Tuesday, the deputy minister summoned Chinese Ambassador to Seoul Qiu Guohong and lodged a complaint against Chinese reconnaissance planes that entered KADIZ without prior notice.Foreign Ministry spokesman Kim In-chul said the foreign and defense ministries will continue to share information and jointly respond to the situation.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, five Russian and Chinese aircraft entered Korea's air defense zone on Tuesday. One Russian early warning and control A-50 aircraft flew above the East Sea near the islets of Dokdo, which prompted the South Korean Air Force to fire warning shots.