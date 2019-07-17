Politics Russian Defense Chief Denies Trespassing Into Another Country's Airspace

Russia's Defense Minister insists a Russian military plane did not violate another country's airspace while flying over the East Sea.



Russia's TASS news agency said Sergey Shoygu refuted a statement by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff in which it said it fired warning shots after a Russian warplane trespassed into Korean airspace near the Dokdo Islets.



The minister claimed Korea's F-16 fighter jets responded in an unprofessional manner to Russia's TU-95 bombers.



China repeated its stance that an air defense identification zone is not sovereign airspace and countries have the freedom of flight under international law. Seoul had earlier summoned the Chinese ambassador to protest Chinese aircraft entering Korea's air defense zone.



Beijing's Foreign Ministry said China and South Korea are good neighbors and should be discreet about using the expression "trespassing."



According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, five Russian and Chinese aircraft entered Korea's air defense zone on Tuesday. One Russian early warning and control A-50 aircraft flew into Korean airspace near the islets of Dokdo twice, which prompted the South Korean Air Force to fire warning shots.