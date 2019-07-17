International S. Korea to Review Request to Join US-Led Coalition over Hormuz Strait

South Korea's foreign ministry says it will review whether there's any possible measure it can take in regard to Washington’s request to help provide military escorts to commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.



A ministry official revealed the information in a meeting with reporters on Tuesday, saying the ministry will keep various possibilities open and conduct reviews with other relevant ministries.



The official, however, declined to comment on whether a troop deployment is among the possible options, saying nothing has been decided.



The official said the government will inform the U.S. of its conclusion once it's reached.



On Saturday, the U.S. government gathered foreign diplomats stationed in Washington, including from South Korea, and asked them to participate in a U.S.-proposed coalition to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz amid growing tensions with Iran.