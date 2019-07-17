No. of Foreign Tourists in S. Korea Swells 25% in June

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of foreign tourists coming to South Korea in June jumped 25 percent on-year.According to the Korea Tourism Organization(KTO) on Tuesday, roughly one-million-476-thousand foreign tourists visited the country last month, including some 475-thousand from China and 282-thousand from Japan. The number of tourists from Taiwan and the U.S. also hit all-time highs at 118-thousand and 105-thousand, respectively.The KTO attributed the sharp increase to holidays in China, air fare discounts and the strong yen among other factors.The number of South Koreans going overseas for tourism purposes rose seven-point-four percent from a year earlier to around two-and-a-half million.