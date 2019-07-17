Japan Protests to Moscow, Seoul over Russian Air Space Violation Near Dokdo

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan says it deployed a fighter jet when a Russian military plane violated South Korea’s air space near South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo, which Tokyo continues to lay false claims to.Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a regular media briefing on Tuesday that the “emergency dispatch” was a response to both the Russian aircraft’s violation and the ensuing dispatches of South Korean Air Force planes.He did not elaborate on where the Japanese plane was sent to and when.Suga claimed the Russian plane violated Japanese territory, referring to Dokdo as Takeshima, the name Japan gives to South Korea's islets.Japan’s Kyodo News reported Tokyo protested to Russia and South Korea through diplomatic channels, saying such moves are unacceptable.According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, five Russian and Chinese aircraft entered Korea's air defense zone on Tuesday morning. One Russian early warning and control A-50 aircraft flew above the East Sea near Dokdo, which prompted the South Korean Air Force to fire warning shots.