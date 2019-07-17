SMEs Ask for Grace Period for 52-Hour Workweek System

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's small and mid-sized enterprises are urging the government to delay the planned implementation of a shorter weekly working hour system.According to the Ministry of Employment and Labor, Minister Lee Jae-kap sat down with representatives of eight local firms on Tuesday to discuss the 52-hour workweek system that will apply to workplaces with 50 to 299 employees from next year.One of the representatives said the larger companies they work with frequently change their production plans, meaning it will be difficult for them to abide by the new system. The representative asked the ministry to allow them a grace period to further prepare for the change.Around 27-thousand SMEs will be required to limit weekly working hours to 52 from January. Large-sized firms implemented the system last year.