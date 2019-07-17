Chinese Nationals, Company Indicted in US for Violating N. Korea Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday that four Chinese nationals and a Chinese company have been indicted for dealing with North Korean entities sanctioned for involvement in the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.According to Reuters, the department said in a statement that Ma Xiaohong, the head of Dandong Hongxiang Industrial Development, and three managers were charged by a federal grand jury in New Jersey with violating sanctions and conspiring to defraud the U.S. and launder money.Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said that through the use of more than 20 front companies, the defendants are alleged to have sought to obscure illicit financial dealings on behalf of sanctioned North Korean entities involved in the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.The indictment came nearly three years after the defendants were first charged with sanctions violations, and was announced as the U.S. moves to restart denuclearization talks with North Korea as well as trade negotiations with China.